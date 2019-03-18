Guest recital to feature ALTIUS Quartet, principal DSO harpist

The Department of Music will be presenting a performance-filled afternoon on March 18 in the Nicholas Martin Hall.

The audience can expect to see performances from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Principal Harpist Emily Levine, the ALTIUS Quartet, and faculty members.

Keith Critcher, an adjunct instructor of music, wrote in an email that he is the organizer of the event and that he will also be performing.

He wrote in an email about how the guest recital came about. He first got into contact with Andrew Krimm, the violist for ALTIUS Quartet.

“In addition to my position at Texas Wesleyan as Collaborative Accompanist/Vocal Coach, I am also Music Director at East Dallas Christian Church,” he wrote. “[Krimm] grew up in Dallas. He attended Booker T. Arts Academy and SMU.”

Critcher wrote that he has accompanied Krimm through the years and invited the quartet to give a special performance at the East Dallas Christian Church

He wrote that since the quartet was already in town for the special performance, he invited them to perform during the weekly recital lab in Martin Hall.

“I coordinated her along with Texas Wesleyan [adjunct professor of flute] Dr. Meg Griffith and myself to perform a wonderful concert of classical music,” Critcher wrote.

He wrote that people can expect to see “phenomenal professional musicians performing masterful works.”

“I am extremely excited to share these young professional performers to our Wesleyan and Fort Worth community,” Critcher wrote. “This is truly a unique and wonderful opportunity.”

According to txwes.edu, there will be a Q&A session after the performances.

Bryan Simcox, a Texas Wesleyan alumni, said he used to attend events held by the Department of Music.

“I went to them with my then girlfriend, now wife, and our friends,” he said. “It was a great way to end the day as most of the performances are at night. We would grab dinner and head to the concerts and then hang out afterwards.”

He said that his friends were also a reason he attended the recitals.

“Many of our friends would be in the performances as well so it was nice to show support for them by being there for them and being able to see what they work so hard for,” Simcox said.

He said events like these create a cultural experience for students.

“It allows you to hear music composed from around the world either sung, played on the piano, or played by amazing instruments that people like myself could never play,” Simcox said.

Jose Valdez, who graduated Wesleyan in 2002 and is now a sports photographer for Wesleyan, said he is interested in seeing the guest recital as he never attended any while he was a student.

“[I’m interested in going] to broaden my horizons and really enjoy the college experience,” he said.

Simcox said people should go see the guest recital to try new things.

“What you think might be boring could enlighten you and make you want to say ‘I want to try that,’” Valdez said.

The guest recital featuring the ALTIUS Quartet and Dallas Symphony Orchestra Principal Harpist Emily Levine is 3 p.m. March 18 at Martin Hall. The recital is free. For more information, go to txwes.edu.