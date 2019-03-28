SGA votes to put recycling container on campus

Texas Wesleyan’s Student Government Association passed a bill which will put a recycling container on campus for students living in residence halls.

The Recycling Container Bill Fund was presented by SGA Vice President Lynzie Moore and will cover the cost of $2,000 for a six-yard container over the course of three academic school years.

“Sustainability is one of our main goals,” Moore said. “I think a recycling container would be amazing.”

Moore invited West Village Hall Director Rachael Mitchell to the meeting; she has been trying to get a recycling container on campus for the last two years, Moore said.

“Just in general, recycling isn’t seen as a forefront on campus and I would love for that to change and for this to be the start of a more environmentally friendly campus,” Mitchell said.

The container would be placed near West Village but will be accessible to all students living on campus.

Moore also a presented a bill that was passed allocating $5,000 to help security install 18 previously purchased cameras on campus.

Director of Campus Safety and Security Chris Beckrich said the money goes to the wiring and licensing for the cameras that will be placed in critical points on campus.

“The buildings that don’t have current entry cameras is where we are looking,” Beckrich said.

Moore said getting cameras will be beneficial to ensuring students’ safety around campus, which SGA believes is a part of the student experience.

“When Chris approached us about funding we hopped on it because that is what students want,” Moore said.

The next meeting for those interested in running for SGA will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in the SGA chambers.

SGA’s general business meetings are held at 3 p.m. every Thursday in the SGA chambers located on the first floor of the Brown-Lupton Campus Center.