Harry Potter trivia event draws small crowd

Wesleyan Students gathered together Sunday to compete in a Harry Potter Trivia Night.

Mason Rodriguez, a senior political science major, thought co-hosting a trivia night would be fun. The event was held in the main lobby of West Village and four people showed up.

“I was asking a friend of mine what kind of event she would like to see, and she told me that a lot of people are into Harry Potter,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriquez said his brother was the reason he got into Harry Potter.

“My older brother was a huge fan of Harry Potter and he got me into it at around six or seven years old,” he said.

The winner of the night was Alison Baron; the Student Government Association secretary receives two Harry Potter DVDs, Rodriquez said.

Zach Lanham, a senior criminal justice major, started the trivia night with Rodriguez. Lanham was not at the event.

“We noticed a love of Harry Potter from our residents,” Lanham said.

Lanham loves the underdog factor about Harry Potter.

“I enjoy the plot of someone small and unlikely being able to the hero,” Lanham said. “Also I enjoy the magic.”

Iyanna Brown, a junior psychology major, thinks the event should have been posted more around campus.

“If it was posted more around campus, the turn out would have been better,” Brown said.

Brown didn’t think she’d win the trivia if she showed up.

“I’ve seen a couple of the (Harry Potter) movies but I know I wouldn’t win the whole thing,” Brown said.