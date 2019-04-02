TAG Day honors donors with reminders of their generosity

Thanking All Givers Day, or TAG Day, is an annual event at Texas Wesleyan University sponsored by the Office of Alumni Relations.

The purpose of the event, which this year was held Tuesday, is to thank Wesleyan donors for their contributions to the campus, according to Alumni Relations Coordinator Branigan Contreras. More than 100 gold tags are placed on buildings and programs around the campus as a visual reminder of what students would not have been able to experience without the generosity of Wesleyan Donors. Students are encouraged to express their gratitude with thank you cards and to post selfies with the gold tags posted around campus.