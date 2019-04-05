Geek Week brings students out to Stella

Senior mass communication major Akeel Johnson is an RA who hosted this year’s Geek Week for a second time in hopes of the event being carried on through generations.

Alanna James is an RA senior history major who was co-hosting the nights along with Johnson during the week in the lobby of Stella Russell Hall.

James participated in last year’s Cartoon Tournament and was happy to help Johnson with ideas for this year’s Geek Week.

“They are fun to do, and we get to talk about cartoons,” James said.

Johnson and James came up with what to do for the nights by bouncing ideas off each other.

“Geek Week gives the opportunity for students to nerd out and talk about their childhood interests,” Johnson said.

The week started off with a ‘90s Trivia night on Tuesday; students had the chance to win a small TV as a prize.

Then there was a Cartoon Tournament of Power held on Wednesday night, which focused on discussing childhood cartoons.

“I got this idea from a YouTube video,” Johnson said.

There were comparisons between which cartoons on Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network were better.

The week ended with a Ramen Night on Thursday with a turnout of about 60 students. Students came out, ate and talked; bowls and silverware were provided, along with different meats and seasonings.

James came up with the idea for Ramen Night and was happy to work alongside Johnson.

Johnson and James provided different types of toppings that may be used on ramen and were hastily filling bowls up for students.

James was cooking the meat while Johnson was preparing the noodles.

A few students chose to bring their own bowls, which James suggested the night before.

Junior Azeez Akande attended each night of this year’s Geek Week.

“I really enjoyed all of the events that happened this week; they were a lot fun and filled with nostalgia from my childhood,” he said.

Akande enjoys participating in events held by his fellow students and gets to meet new people in the process.

“These kinds of nights are fun with a community and allows us to relax during the middle of the week,” he said.