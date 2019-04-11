UCD to feature Tamlyn Wright and Tony Formby as keynote speakers

Sophomore political science major and BSA secretary Blen Hussain plans participate in University College Day with a presentation covering Donald Trump’s presidency.

“I have a departmental honor class I am currently taking called American Presidency with Dr. Ibrahim Salih,” Hussain said. “One of the requirements to qualify for honors is that I do a UCD presentation on a topic related to the class.”

This year’s UCD will be April 17 with the theme of “Looking Beyond the Stars.” Presentations start at 9 a.m. and end at 8 p.m.; presentations last about 20 minutes, according to txwes.edu.

Tamlyn Wright, a Wesleyan alumnus and an award-winning designer and winner of multiple Emmys, will be a keynote speaker at Martin Hall from 10:45 a.m. to noon, according to txwes.edu. Tony Formby, the founder and owner of Fort Worth Acre Distilling Company, will be a second keynote speaker, presenting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Lou’s Place.

Ram Jam will be noon to 2 p.m. in front of Dora’s, according to txwes.edu. The event will feature a free lunch and various events, including a bounce obstacle course.

“I’ve done University College Day before,” Hussain said. “It was also for another honors class called European Government with the same professor.”

When it comes to UCD, Hussain said there are two different types of presenters.

“The first is the group that presents because of a class requirement or a research project,” Hussain said. “The second is the group that does it because they have had a taste of presenting and they love sharing their knowledge.”

UCD encourages people to show their hard work and simply have fun, she said.

Senior exercise science major Zach De La Cruz is participating in UCD for the first time.

“I will be presenting on the acute effects of light load blood flow restriction exercises,” Cruz said.

Cruz said he was encouraged by Dr. Robert Thiebaud, an assistant professor of exercise science, to participate in UCD.

“I hope to gain experience in presenting and research by the end of UCD,” Cruz said.

Dr. Joe Brown, associate professor of psychology and director for the minor in International Studies, has been working with UCD for 12 years.

“University College Day is for every student,” Brown said. “Every student has the ability to present at University College Day.”

Brown said that being nervous about UCD isn’t a good mindset.

“If students are nervous about University College Day, that just means they have do try twice as hard to present and get the job done,” Brown said.

Brown said UCD isn’t just about having knowledge about a subject.

“University college day isn’t about teaching knowledge,” he said, “it’s about generating knowledge and learning something you can carry in to the future.”