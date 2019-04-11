West Library celebrates national library week

Texas Wesleyan began National Library Week on Monday with a week of events.

National Library Week is an annual celebration that shows the value of libraries, librarians, and library workers play in the community, according to txwes.edu.

On Monday a set out a display of this year’s most banned books was set out at the Eunice and James L. West Library.

On Tuesday, Fort Worth Public Library representatives set up a booth for students to sign up for free public library cards. Wednesday was National Library Workers Day, so students could express their appreciation for librarians, as well as pick up a free fortune cookie.

“It feels great to be appreciated by the school,” said Dennis Miles, a reference and instruction librarian. “Sometimes I don’t feel like librarians get all the respect they deserve, so this is nice.”

Miles has been working in the library for three years. Before coming to Wesleyan he was stationed at a library in Oklahoma for 28 years.

“I came to Wesleyan because my retire income wasn’t going to be enough,” Miles said. “I came around to loving Texas Wesleyan.”

Senior athletic training major Kaylee Baker said she appreciates the library staff.

“Since I first came to Wesleyan, everyone that has worked in the library has been nothing but kind to me,” Baker said.

All of the librarians and workers deserve an appreciation day, she said.

“Now that (Librarians and staff) have an appreciation day, my fingers are crossed that they’re open to giving out free books,” Baker said jokingly.

Reference assistant Risa Brown thinks national library appreciation was fun.

“People seem to appreciate what we are doing here and that’s always a good thing,” Brown said.

Brown said she also has worked in the library for three years. Before that she was working as an elementary and high school librarian.

“I enjoy the lifestyle and helping students, so to see I’m appreciated is a good feeling,” she said.

To wrap up National Library Week, on Thursday the West Library will unveil the new TxWes Makers Lab, which consists of a fabrication lab, a design spot, a multimedia and production studio, and an expanded media lab. The lab is located on the first floor; reservations to use the lab must be made 24 hours in advance on the West Library website.