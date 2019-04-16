Gold Line Dance Team places sixth at nationals

Texas Wesleyan’s Gold Line Dancers went to their first NDA Nationals Championship earlier this month and placed sixth in the hip-hop dance routine.

Coach Emily Snow, who has been with the dance team since the beginning, wrote in an email that she is extremely proud of the team.

“The Gold line Dance team has grown so much since it began two years ago! They have grown in numbers, and in talent. Therefore, providing us the opportunity to compete at a higher level and be successful!” Snow wrote.

Snow has been hard at work to get the team ready for nationals, which were in Daytona, Fla. That is where they joined the cheer team.

Delaney Pricer, 19, who is a sophomore theater major, wrote in an email that she was extremely pleased with the results.

“We were not expecting to go to the finals because we are a first-year team at NDA, but we gave it all we have” Pricer wrote.

Pricer was in both routines at nationals, hip-pop and jazz. The Wesleyan dancers that participated in hip-hop, Pricer and Madison Jarvis, originally ranked seventh the first day, but when rankings were announced, they placed sixth overall.

“Getting to dance in front of the cheer team and everyone was really nerve-racking because we were so nervous,” Pricer said.

Jarvis, a 19-year-old sophomore English major, said she was not expecting to place.

“It was our first time competing at the Daytona NDA competition, so we were really just going into this wanting to do the best we could,” Jarvis wrote in an email. “Everyone can expect to see more of the awesome performances that GoldLine’s known for.”

Jarvis said that going to nationals has been a huge success for the team, and even if they do not go next year, they can expect to push harder and harder each year.

