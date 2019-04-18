Texas Wesleyan’s Student Government Association passed a bill allocating $637.35 for a Leadership Workshop hosted by the organization at Thursday’s meeting.

The Leadership Workshop is open to all students, faculty and staff and will be held Thursday April 25 from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. in West Library, room 213.

SGA Head Representative Karen Duarte-Escobar presented the bill and said that the workshop is to help student organizations develop leadership strategies and how to run their organizations.

“We are looking into bringing all the organizations together, so they get to know each other and what resources are available to them,” Duarte-Escobar said.

SGA President Alyssa Hutchinson said the workshop will feature guest speaker Tyler Fisher, who works in student leadership development at Texas Christian University.

“I am super excited,” Hutchinson said. “This will benefit literally every organization.”

SGA also passed a bill for $3,300 for 300 women’s T-shirts for the Morton Fitness Center; the bill was presented by SGA Representative Jacqueline Rodriguez. The T-shirts serve as prizes to students who complete challenges in the fitness center, Rodriguez said, and include V-neck T-shirts and tank tops.

“I think that having these shirts will be really cool,” Rodriguez said.

Hutchinson said this bill encourages students to participate in the Morton Fitness Center.

“Hopefully this will get students more active,” Hutchinson said.

SGA’s general business meetings are held at 3 p.m. every Thursday in the SGA chambers located on the first floor of the Brown-Lupton Campus Center.

SGA Head Representative Karen Duarte-Escobar presents a bill for the Leadership Workshop at Thursday’s meeting.
Photo by Hannah Lathen

SGA Senior Representative Jacqueline Rodriguez demonstrates how a shirt fits at Thursday’s meeting.
Photo by Hannah Lathen

 

Hannah Lathen

Underneath the heap of curls on Hannah Lathen’s head is a person who seeks to change the world. She might just seem like a soul living inside a body, but her collection of 50+ skulls proves she is much, much more.

Hannah, a Fort Worth native, uses writing to vocalize the issues she finds important. If Hannah is not out interviewing, you can probably catch her protesting unprogressive ideals. Hannah loves journalism, because she feels it is a necessary component of society. She also believes people should have access to what is happening in the world.

Hannah enjoys staying involved in the community. She is finishing up her last semester at Texas Wesleyan and will get her degree in mass communication in May. She came to Wesleyan in fall 2017 and has worked at The Rambler as a content producer ever since.

Hannah is currently the Communications Director for El Voto Es Latino and plans to stay involved with local politics after she graduates.

Her motto is “Question everything and seek awareness.”

