Luncheon features powerful women

The American Association of Young Women (AAYW) gathered on Tuesday to host the Powerful Women’s Luncheon during free period on the second floor in the West Library.

The AAYW has been empowering women since 1881; Texas Wesleyan chapter President Hannah Lathen and Vice President Alyssa Hutchinson started this organization on campus in the beginning of February, according to Karen Duarte-Escobar.

Luncheon attendees were encouraged to bring their favorite powerful woman, who could share some wisdom as well as receive appreciation, according to Ram Space.

There were a lot of responses when the event was shared on Facebook; more than 20 people showed up at the luncheon.

Provided on the tables were thank-you notes for people to write a letter to a certain woman in their life who has been a powerful inspiration or to thank a woman who attended the luncheon.

Liz Blunt was one of the many women who received an invitation from the organization to attend and share her story.

“Back in the day woman were not able to do a lot without a man being the first in charge; I would not accept it and I would find my own way around things,” said Blunt, a University of Oklahoma graduate who studied journalism; she had three businesses and has published many stories.

“There was a time when I sold ten thousand copies of newspaper magazines from the backseat of a Volkswagen,” Blunt said.

She has been a career coach for the last 12 years and is currently interested in becoming a philanthropist.

Duarte-Escobar, a junior studying general business and AAYW member, contacted Blunt to invite her to the luncheon for her to receive recognition for all that she has done in her life.

Director of Development Martha Earngey graduated from Texas Wesleyan and has worked at the university for five years. She came out to thank and welcome Blunt after extending an invitation to her as well from the university.

“In life it is important to realize how building relationships with the people we come across will provide connections that could help in the future,” Earngey said. “These connections can lead to so many opportunities in jobs as well.”