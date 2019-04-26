Counseling Center holds open house

The Texas Wesleyan Community Counseling Center hosted a Counseling Open House on Thursday in the Baker Building; people were invited to learn about what a master’s degree in counseling could offer for their futures.

The center offers the learning skills and techniques needed to make a lasting impact in the lives of families, individuals and students, according to the graduate admission flyer.

“I love the fact that we have resources here on campus that can service our community with little to no cost, along with assisting current students with their licensure,” said graduate enrollment counselor Teva Thomas.

People had the opportunity to hear from engaging educators and talk to a student who is currently in the process of becoming a licensed counselor.

All attendees had their application fee for the 2019-202 school year waived, according to the counseling center.

Dr. Linda Metcalf, director of graduate counseling programs, explained different degree options.

“There are all kinds of ways to work with people,” she said.

Metcalf mentioned information about the study abroad programs; this is the 11th year students will be taken to London this summer. There will be another trip to New Zealand in January 2020.

“These are incredible opportunities and our purpose here is to give the students a lot of clinical experience,” she said.

Duane Andre Rhodes, a freshman studying business management, came to the open house to learn more about what is offered at the counseling center.

“I came to the event to figure out if there was a certain degree needed to join, because it is a field I am interested looking to minor in,” he said

Thomas presented information on the program and application requirements. She has been working at Wesleyan for eight months now and graduated from Jackson State University with a major in education.

“I liked everything Wesleyan offered; I knew that this was a place I dreamed of working for,” she said. “It offered all core values that I believed in and I really wanted to share it with people I encountered.”