Leadership workshop helps students realize their potential

The Student Government Association and Texas Wesleyan’s Enactus chapter hosted a leadership workshop on Friday on the second floor of the West Library.

The event was held to encourage anyone on campus to learn from Student Affairs staff as well as connect with other students.

There were snacks and a golden ticket provided; the ticket allows admission to an exclusive tour of the new Nick and Lou Martin University Center on April 30.

Director of Leadership Tyler Fisher presented the workshop; he said he had been invited by Gary Stout, associate vice president for Student Affairs.

Fisher attended the University of Nebraska studying exercise science then came to Texas Christian University to receive his master’s in education; he is working toward his doctorate.

“I developed the passion for leadership and educating young men and women in those various capacities,” he said.

Fisher’s presentation covered mindset and how someone can make the shift into a higher performance for themselves.

“I’m hopeful that over the discussion of this course we can engage in good conversations and draw out some quality information within,” he said.

The workshop focused on students remembering to stay positive with what they go through in life and to invest time in themselves.

“High performance is very much a measure based on an internal perspective on who you are and what you are doing; you are the only one who can personally measure if you are performing to your potential,” said Barbara Barnhart, assistant director of Student Engagement.

Students had the chance to talk in groups about their perspectives from what Fisher was covering in the presentation.

In a discussion about success and failures, junior biology and psychology major and SGA President Alyssa Hutchinson said, “If you did your best that should count.”

Fisher left the students with questions to ask themselves, including, How do you work toward being the best you? and What does high performance look like for you?