Alpha Xi Delta hosts flag football tournament to raise money for autism awareness

Texas Wesleyan sorority Alpha Xi Delta hosted a Football FrenXi event on Sunday to raise money for their philanthropy, Autism Speaks.

According to autismspeaks.org, Autism Speaks is an organization founded in 2005. The organization sponsors autism research and awareness aimed at families, government and the general public.

Chapter member Yonatzin Cardoso, a senior sociology major, said she wants to raise awareness for autism with the event, which was seven-on-seven flag football, as well as concessions and a photo booth.

“Our main motive here is to raise money for Autism Speaks,” Cardoso says. “All the proceeds from registration fees and concessions all goes directly to Autism Speaks.”

Chapter member Gabriella Maxey, a freshman psychology major, said the chapter hoped to raise about $1,000 during the event. The chapter also does other events throughout the year for Autism Speaks.

“We do an Autism Speaks walk at the beginning of the fall semester,” Maxey says. “We also host a Xi Man event where male students compete in a beauty pageant style competition; the winner becomes the male representation for the sorority.”

Chapter member Samantha Smoot, said the sorority hosts a lot of tabling events throughout the school year on campus.

“We just hosted an event where we handed out donuts to students, we had a taco event where we sold tacos to raise money for Autism Speaks,” Smoot said. “We host a lot of leadership workshops throughout the year to help girls gain skills to help them when they go out into the real world.”

To learn more about Alpha Xi Delta or Autism Speaks visit the Student Life Office at in the Brown-Lupton Campus Center or find a member of Alpha Xi Delta for more information.