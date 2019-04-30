Students compete during game night

Eli’s Game Night was held Monday night in the lobby of Stella Russell Hall.

Hosting the event was resident assistant Elijah Meyers, who is a junior criminal justice major, member of Ram Squad, linebacker for the Texas Wesleyan football team, and an orientation leader.

According to the flyer, students were invited to come for a night of fun games; Meyers provided video games, card games, and board games.

“I got the idea for this event from my residents in Stella because they are always playing games, so I decided to make an event tailored to their interests,” he said.

Sophomore criminal justice major Rebecca Finley heard about this event from her friends; she came and played Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch.

“While coming to this event I got to hang out with my friends, meet some of theirs and hang out with more people,” she said.

Senior religion major Luis Santillan came across this event from different social media sites.

“I came here to play games chill with some friends while also making friends; there’s a lot of people I didn’t know because I am a senior and they are freshmen,” he said.

There were three TVs set up with different video games along with people using the pool table and ping pong table.

“I want this to help people relax with the last week of school kind of starting up, with finals coming up, to get the stress out of everybody’s minds, and to build community,” Meyers said.