(This review contains spoilers.)

“The Avengers: Endgame” broke worldwide box office records by grossing $1.2 billion its opening weekend, pushing “The Avengers: Infinity War” into the number two spot of highest grossing opening weekend box office, according to boxofficemojo.com; it made more its first weekend than “Infinity War” and “The Fate of the Furious” combined.

It is an understatement to say there was hype for this movie, which is rated PG-13 and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

I could hardly find a theater that wasn’t sold out when I went to see it, and I wound up buying the last tickets to a Sunday 8:30 a.m. screening.

I admit I am not well versed in the Marvel universe: I have seen most of the movies but I know nothing about the comics, so I was walking into this movie with no idea what was going to happen. In about the first 15 minutes, Thanos, the evil villain who killed 50% of all living things during “Infinity War,” is killed by Thor.

However, the surviving Avengers are distraught to learn Thanos has already destroyed the Infinity Stones. This gives the audience a very “what now” outlook. At this point the remaining Avengers decide there is nothing they can do and just try to live with their losses. Time jumps five years into the future and Ant-Man discovers a potential way to time travel, so the surviving Avengers attempt to travel back in time and get the Infinity Stones so they can bring back the people who have died.

The part of the movie when the Avengers jump back in time is slow and long. There wasn’t much action. There are very few intense fighting scenes until we get to the very end of the movie. Despite a few bumps in the road, the Avengers manage to get all the stones and bring back everyone who died. This was very predictable. I don’t know of anyone who actually thought the people who died in “Infinity War” were going to stay dead.

However, other people do die (permanently) along the way. But the death of Tony Stark was also predictable from the start of the movie. It is foreshadowed heavily throughout the beginning stages of the Avengers’ plan to jump back in time.

Some of the action scenes seemed forced, and I have heard complaints that once they are battling Thanos for a second time, and he does not have the stones, Scarlet Witch should be more powerful than him. Yet somehow she is unable to kill the unarmed Thanos.

The ending of the movie seemed to last forever, because every story line had to be closed up, and after what felt like eternities some stories still seemed unfinished; this makes me wonder if more spin-off movies are to come. So many things happened that were foreshadowed in movies from years ago that it really did make all the Avengers movies seem like they were connected and ran back to back, even though there were years between when they were made

All in all the movie was very entertaining. It was a good ending to a series that seemed to never end. The Marvel universe will continue with individual character films but all indications point to this being the end of the Avenger’s movies. Long Live the Avengers.

This is the movie poster for “The Avengers: Endgame” which came out April 26.
Photo by IDMb

 

mm

Hope Allison

Hope Allison is a freshman at Texas Wesleyan University striving to obtain her degree in theater. After taking several broadcasting classes at Victoria East High School, Hope decided to join The Rambler Media Group as an IMG Director. One of her passions is expressing her visions of life through graphic designs, so the Rambler Media Group was great fit for her.

On most days that Hope is not working, she can be found hanging out with her boyfriend or watching James Charles’ YouTube videos. She keeps herself involved on campus through her sorority, Lambda Tau Zeta, and helping out as an assistant stage manager in the theatre department. She strives to be a theatre manager at Casa Mañana one day.

As a first-year graphic designer this semester, Hope hopes to take the Rambler Media Group in a positive direction. She brings a creative and loving attitude to The Rambler and all things she is involved in.

One of the things Hope uses to push through all the obstacles of her field is a quote from the film “We Bought A Zoo”: “You know, sometimes all you need is twenty seconds of insane courage. Just literally twenty seconds of just embarrassing bravery. And I will promise you, something great will come of it.”

Find her on Instagram @pigtalz

