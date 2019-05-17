Alumni Association welcomes class of 2019 graduates

Texas Wesleyan University congratulated the class of 2019 by hosting the Grad Toast on Thursday night at Bar Louie.

The event was held on the rooftop overlooking West 7th St. Every guest was given a free drink ticket at check-in.

Associate Director of Alumni Relations Christian Garcia Wommack said the Grad Toast is a great way to meet graduates while also welcoming them to the Alumni Association.

The event is created by the Office of Alumni Relations but “SGA [Student Government Association] does sponsor us so we definitely couldn’t do it without them but I think it’s a really good event,” Wommack said.

“We want to introduce ourselves to the students because we don’t get to interact with (them) that much because we’re in the administration building,” she said. “(We want to let graduates) know what our office does and what we have going on in the near future so that (they) can participate in it.”

SGA President Alyssa Hutchinson said sponsoring the event is a “great investment in the student experience.”

“I mean these people are going to be leaving and going out into the real world and we want them to invest in Wesleyan when they leave,” Hutchinson said. “Remember all the good things we’ve done for them.”

Exercise science major Maggie Brasher, a member of the graduating class of 2019, said she enjoyed the laid-back environment of the event.

“I could tell they put a lot of effort into it for all the future alumni here today, and it’s been really awesome,” she said.

Brasher used her free drink ticket to enjoy one of her favorite drinks, a Michelob Ultra.

Although Brasher is “a little bit scared” for the future after graduating, she’s looking forward to the experience as well.

“I’m excited for the future and the opportunity to get out there and tell people I’m from Texas Wesleyan,” she said.

Video by Jacinda Chan

