Curry shuffles his way to the top at Wesleyan

Though he’ll be too busy to physically walk the stage, theatre major Torris (TJ) Curry has become an active and involved part of the Texas Wesleyan community who will be missed after he graduates this spring.

Curry will miss graduation to audition for the Dallas Cowboy’s hip-hop dance team, The Rhythm & Blue.

“I’m trying out for DCR&B, the Dallas Cowboy’s hip-hop team,” Curry said, “I’m skipping graduation to go and do that, but I feel like I’ve got a good shot.”

As a dedicated member of Texas Wesleyan’s Gold Line dance team, Curry said dance has become a major part of his life. His leap into dance was unexpected, even to himself.

“I didn’t even plan on joining Gold Line. I went to a practice and they threw me in there, the rest is history I guess,” Curry said.

Curry didn’t take up dancing until his first year at Tarrant County College.

“I waited until my freshman year of college to take some dance classes. I wasn’t allowed to take dance classes growing up,” Curry said, “Everything that happened with dance to me kind of happened on a whim.”

In addition to dancing on the Gold Line team, Curry has become a part of many other organizations on campus.

“I’m a part of Golden Shears, Tau Sigma the honor society, APO, and Gold Line,” Curry said.

Golden Shears is granted to those the organization sees as an outstanding student, Tau Sigma is an honors society for students who transferred from another institution, and Alpha Psi Omega (APO) is an honor society for excellent theatre students.

After graduating from Mansfield Timberview High School in 2015, Curry spent a year at TCC before he transferred and officially became a Texas Wesleyan Ram.

“I took a year at TCC and I hated it,” Curry said, “A friend of mine was attending Wesleyan at the time and recommended it to me.”

The Smaller. Smarter. aspect Wesleyan offers its students is a major reason that Curry decided to attend the university.

“I like the idea of a smaller place. With a theatre program, the smaller the program, the better it tends to be and the more opportunities you have,” Curry said. “With the fine arts degree that I chose, Texas Wesleyan was what’s best for me.”

Curry said that he chose to major in theatre because of how much he enjoys performing and how it makes him feel.

“I really like the adrenaline you get from performing and I figured if I could continue to do that, why choose something else?” Curry said.

Curry plans to use the degree he’s earned to continue acting; he would like to be on the screen.

“I want to be a professional film and television actor and dancer,” Curry said.

Though he dreams of making it big, Curry admitted that he will miss the environment he’s experienced at Wesleyan.

“I’m going to miss the atmosphere, it always kind of felt like home and everyone was so much fun to be around,” Curry said.

Curry is confident in his future and he can’t wait to see all that it holds for him.

“Look out for me in the future,” Curry said, “I might be somewhere.”