Lanham leaves his legacy at Wesleyan

Senior Zack Lanham said he is “a man of motion” and is working hard to finish his college career at Texas Wesleyan strong.

He chose to attend Wesleyan because he wanted a smaller feel, the scholarships they offered were too good to pass up, and he likes being so close to home.

Lanham said he began cheerleading at a pep rally his senior year at Arlington High School.

“I was actually a football player at the time,” Lanham said, “and we did a whole cheer routine as a joke during the pep rally and wore cheer outfits and all.”

He said that at the time he had no intention of being a cheerleader.

“It wasn’t until I met my Ram Camp leader, who happened to be a cheerleader,” Lanham said, “and he told me to tryout.”

Lanham said he enjoys staying busy all the time and feels that if he stops even for a second, he’ll just have to work to catch up, so he’s constantly “grinding.”

“I’m actually on two sports teams, I currently have three jobs,” Lanham said, “and I’m taking 23 credit hours this semester to finish up my minor.”

He’s a four-year veteran of the Wesleyan cheer team, and was awarded a scholarship for the Overwatch Esports team.

“I have a jersey with my gamer tag, ‘Zaddy’ on it,” Lanham said, “and it’s one of my favorite things ever.”

Lanham is also an executive officer of the Student Government Association, and represents the students as chief justice and head of the Judicial Committee.

“I ratified a new constitution that was successfully voted on, then implemented on campus,” Lanham said.

As if Lanham weren’t busy enough, he’s a “Rambassador” tour guide for admissions, as well as the head resident assistant for Returning Student Experiences for West Village and OC Hall.

“I am the most experienced resident assistant on our staff,” Lanham said, “because I have almost three full years under my belt.”

After receiving his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, Lanham plans to join a police academy somewhere in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

“Once I gain experience as a police officer, I plan to take the cadets’ class to become a game warden,” Lanham said, “and if that doesn’t work out, then I’ll go to law school and become a judge on the circuit.”

Lanham said he started at Wesleyan as a business major, then switched to athletic training and exercise science, and finally decided on criminal justice, with a minor in scuba diving.

“I really didn’t want to become a fifth-year senior, so I was happy that Wesleyan worked with me so well,” Lanham said, “and if I’m lucky, I’ll get to use my minor in scuba to hopefully become a police diver while working as an officer.”