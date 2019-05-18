Wesleyan graduates look forward to the future

Texas Wesleyan University held the spring 2019 Commencement on Saturday at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Elena Sinde Romero, who earned a bachelor’s in business marketing, said that she had a lot of emotions, especially since she finished her last golf tournament Friday in Oklahoma City.

“I feel excited, upset, and happy; I don’t know, it’s mixed feelings,” she said. “Overall, I feel happy that I had the opportunity to live this experience for four years.”

Romero said that she has had the opportunity to make some great connections while at Wesleyan.

“I had such great teammates and great friends that I’m going to keep with me for the rest of my life hopefully,” said Romero, who is now going to pursue a master’s degree at a sports university in Germany. “I am so excited in looking forward to the next step.”

The ceremony was held at the seminary’s MacGorman Chapel. The Honorable Louis E. Sturns gave the commencement address. He urged graduates to always keep a positive attitude despite whatever adversities they encounter.

Dr. Meghan Wright, an assistant professor of management, was presented with the Earl Brown Distinguished Faculty Award by university President Frederick Slabach.

Vincent Stephenson, who received his bachelor’s in business management, said that he is looking forward to new beginnings.

“I have enjoyed my time here at Texas Wesleyan and am grateful for the opportunities they have given me,” said Stephenson, who played on the Rams football team. “I am ready now, though, to move on and see what the future hold for me.”

Sophomore finance major Claudio Barraza attended the graduation to see friends and his teammates on the men’s soccer team walk the stage.

“I came because I had many friends that are graduating,” he said. “The ceremony was pretty long, but it was fun and I had a good time.”

Barraza said that he is proud of what his friends have accomplished and that he is ready to celebrate.

“I’m going to go eat with my teammates, their families and just celebrate the graduates,” he said.

Tennis player Maggie Brasher said she is also ready for the next chapter.

“It feels really awesome and I can’t wait to start this new experience after college,” said Brasher, who earned her bachelor’s in exercise science. “I’m ready to start a new job, live on my own and be independent, and I’m excited to see what my degree has to offer me in the work field.”

Brasher said she doesn’t know exactly what she will get a job in, but she knows that it will be something that is sales related.

“I’m trying to get a sales job in either liquor or in medical device pharmaceutical,” she said. “Whatever comes my way I am going to sell it.”