The Texas Wesleyan Rams were taken down by a pack of Huskies on Saturday night, losing to Houston Baptist University 58-13 in Houston.

This was the Rams’ second game of the season, as well as their second game on the road. Last week the Rams fell to Kansas Wesleyan University 48-24.

The Rams scored first Saturday early in the first quarter thanks to an interception and 90-yard run by defensive back Chance Carroll.  Gregory Blaser added the extra point and the Rams were up 7-0.

After this, the Rams struggled to score again. Finally, running back David Allen scored a touchdown for the Rams in the fourth quarter; the extra point was no good, making the score 58-13.

Next week, the Rams will take a bye week. They return to the road on Sept. 21, traveling to Arizona to take on Ottawa University Arizona.

