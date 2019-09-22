The Texas Wesleyan Rams lost 42-38 on the road Saturday night to the Ottawa University Arizona Spirit.

Both teams were scoring from the first few moments of the game in the Rams’ third road loss in a row. The game was the first Sooner Athletic Conference contest of the season for both teams, according to ramsports.net. The Rams lost to the Spirit 35-29 last year.

In the first quarter, the Spirit scored a touchdown quickly, although the Rams were not far behind. Wide receiver Tyler Pullig caught a 49-yard pass from quarterback Donovan Isom for a Rams touchdown; Gregory Blaser added the extra point, and the Rams tied the game 7-7.

In the second quarter, Wesleyan pulled ahead briefly with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Isom to Collier Ricks; the extra point failed, and the Rams were up 13-7. The Spirit scored two more touchdowns. Blaser kicked a 31-yard field goal just before the half to bring the Rams to within five points, 21-16.

After halftime, Rams quarterback Keaton Huebner rushed for a touchdown; after a two-point conversion by Collier Ricks, the Rams were ahead 24-21. Three minutes later, Huebner scored on another short run; Blaser added the extra point, and the Rams were up by 10, 31-21. The Spirit scored just before the end of the quarter to pull within three, 31-28.

In the fourth quarter, the Spirit pulled ahead 35-31 with a touchdown and extra point. Isom connected with Rams wide receiver Brandon Rolfe on a 27-yard scoring pass; Blaser added the extra point, and the Rams were ahead again, 38-35. But with less than five minutes to go, the Spirit scored again, taking the lead 42-38.

The Rams will play Lyon College in Arkansas at 5 p.m. next Saturday. For more information, go to ramsports.net