The Rams are on the road again this Saturday, traveling to Arkansas to face Lyon College.

The Rams (0-3) took a tough 42-38 loss last week against the Ottawa University Arizona Spirit in Arizona.

On Thursday, Sooner Athletic Conference Commissioner Stan Wagnon admitted an officiating error at the end of the game, when the Rams had possession of the ball and an opportunity to score. This call, according to the statement, “prevented Texas Wesleyan from running a final play at the end of the game.”

At the time, the Rams were on the Spirit one-yard-line, and should have had one second left on the game clock. Instead, “proper officiating mechanics did not occur, and the referee motioned to start the game clock on his signal. Time then expired prior to the ball being snapped.”

However, according to the statement, the game result is unchanged.

Despite the loss, offensive coordinator Kyle Cox writes that the Rams “got some validation for just how good our football team can be when we execute.”

“There were moments in the game where we looked unstoppable — the first time I’ve seen that with the Rams,” Cox wrote in an email. “After a tough two weeks of non-conference play, it was awesome to see our guys compete at such a high level and put a lot of points on the board!”

Last season, the Rams beat Lyon College 21-20 at the homecoming game at Farrington Field. This was the Rams’ second win of the 2018 season. Wide receiver Collier Ricks wrote in an email that the team is excited about the potential from this game and says that the team has been practicing hard for this opportunity.

“We prepare for a battle every week,” Ricks wrote. “We aren’t going to take this week light because we beat them last year. We don’t win the game on Saturdays, we win throughout the week in practice. We gotta execute in practice just as we would in a game. Saturday is just a reflection of that.”

Wide receiver Brandon Rolfe wrote in an email that practice has been tough, though it will be worth it on Saturday.

“As a team that has traveled as much as we have,” Rolfe wrote, “the weeks are shorter and that makes practice that much more important, we treat practice just like a game in a sense. The fans can look forward to a show, on both sides of the ball this game is going to want to be seen.”

Head coach Joe Prud’homme wrote in an email that the team plans to focus on the details in order to take Lyon down for the second time. Even so, he wrote, Lyon will be a tough opponent to face. Last week, the Scots beat Texas College 32-17; this week is the Scots’ homecoming, according to lyonscots.com.

“We have to capitalize on opportunities and finish in all three phases of the game,” Prud’homme wrote. “Lyon is really solid team that has explosive playmakers and physical lines. Their kicker/punter is one of the best in the conference.”

Kicker Gregory Blaser wrote that the Rams believe they are the best team in the conference, and fans can expect a win this weekend.

“Our game this past weekend was against the #1 team in our conference and we beat them in every way,” Blaser wrote in an email.” Our fans should be expecting a lot of wins this year as we’ve got a great set of guys and we’re ready for anything.”

The Rams will face off against Lyon College at 5 p.m. Saturday. For more info or to watch the game, go to ramsports.net