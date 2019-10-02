The Student Government Association did not pass any bills during Tuesday’s meeting but presented two reports.

SGA President Alyssa Hutchinson said that the reports are to show the members what each representative has been doing in their respective areas.

“The point of a report is to show what they have been doing for the whole month, just to keep everyone else up to date with kind of what is in the works and what is being planned,” Hutchinson said. “It’s a great way just to keep everyone on the same page.”

The September 2019 Graduate Representative Report, which was presented by Graduate Representative Angela Girard, told members what information she had gathered for the Graduate Department.

Girard said she talked with the Graduate Department to discuss future projects for SGA to help out with.

“We discussed what SGA could possibly assist with and that would be money for the grad social,” Girard said. “They used to have two socials and now they got cut down to one social.”

Freshman Representative Meghan Lewis presented the September 2019 Freshman Representative report. She said she spoke with Dr. Gladys Childs, dean of freshmen, and discussed new traditions for freshman and ways for freshman to get involved.

“These are just stuff we could do for the future and we just looked back on what we could have done better,” Lewis said. “And also she likes donuts a lot, so I know a lot of people that really like donuts and we were thinking we could have blue and gold donuts that said, ‘Welcome back Rams.’”

SGA meetings are held 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the SGA boardroom on the second floor of the Nick and Lou Martin University Center.