The Texas Wesleyan Rams are set to take on the Southwestern Assemblies of God Lions on Saturday in their first home game of the season.

The game comes after two devastatingly close losses on the road, making the Rams 0-4 this season. Despite this, the Rams are excited about this weekend’s game and feel they can bring something the fans will be excited to see.

“We are putting those games behind us,” head coach Joe Prud’homme wrote in an e-mail, “learn what we can and move on to the next opponent. We have to do a better job of creating favorable field position. We are working on correcting errors and playing a complete game.”

The Rams have played four games in a row on the road, with three of those games being out of state. Offensive coordinator Kyle Cox wrote in an email that he thinks being home will be a big advantage for the Rams and could help them to secure their first win in 2019.

“I don’t know if we are so much preparing for a home game as we are just unbelievably relieved that we will get to sleep in our own beds Friday night!” Cox wrote. “Being on the road week after week does a lot to the psyche, and getting to hear some cheers when things are going well for us will be a very welcome change.”

Kicker Gregory Blaser wrote in an email that the team is looking forward to being at home in front of their own fans for this weekend’s game.

“The 4 road games in a row really took a toll on a lot of our guys,” Blaser wrote. “I think some people don’t fully understand how tiring it is to be traveling for 5 weeks straight, but it showed the grit and determination our guys have to work their hardest.”

Both of the team’s conference games have ended with the Rams within scoring range of tying or winning the game. The Lions are 0-3 so far this season, and 0-1 in the SAC conference. Last year, the Lions beat the Rams 53-46 in an away game for Wesleyan.

Cox sees this as an opportunity for the Rams to rise to the challenges that have gone before them and put on a good game for the fans.

“This Saturday features a match-up between two win-less football teams that have both seen their fair share of bad luck,” Cox wrote. “We’ve lost our last two games by a combined 12 points, while SAGU has lost their last two games by a combined 8 points. What does that mean? Both teams are tired of being so close to victory and coming away short. It should be a lot of fun to see who can make more stops and put up more points! Hope to see everyone there!”

Jimmy Christopher, play-by-play announcer and host of “First and 10 with Coach Prud’homme,” wrote in an e-mail that the fans have a lot to look forward to in this first home game.

“It could be a back and forth game with a lot of points,” Christopher wrote. “Fans should look for some different schemes from the Rams on offense and defense. The Rams need a win and might get on a roll with a victory.”

Before Saturday’s game there will be a tailgate for Ram fans outside Farrington Field, according to ramsports.net. Fans are encouraged to get to the game early and enjoy the festivities. Blaser wrote he thinks this will be a good morale boost for fans and the team.

“Our fans can look forward to a great game and we are hoping to have a big turnout,” Blaser wrote. “There is a tailgate before the game so students can come and hangout before the game!”

The Rams will take on the Lions at 7 p.m. Saturday at Farrington Field in Fort Worth. Fans are encouraged to join the team at their first home game, and the game is also available to watch online. For more info, go to ramsports.net