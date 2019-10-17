The Student Government Association hosted a block party Wednesday evening by the Texas Wesleyan University Clocktower to celebrate the start of this year’s homecoming events.

The main event of the evening was the presentation of the four women running for homecoming queen. They include Katelynn Teufel, Gabriella Maxey, Alison Baron and Catherine Pitre. The candidates for homecoming king were not present.

Assistant Dean of Students Chelsea Sepolio helped organized the event. She said the turnout of the event was better than she expected.

“I am very happy with the turnout,” Sepolio said. “As a staff member it’s just great to see students out and about outside of our 8-5.”

Sepolio also said she enjoys seeing students being involved on campus.

“If one person has a great time and says, ‘Oh I need to get more involved’ then that’s enough for me, you know,” she said.

SGA member Le Huynh handed out free T-shirts during the block party to the students while watching students enjoy their time she says.

“It’s nice that there’s people showing up,” Huynh said. “We have all this space, all this pizza, and we still have a bunch of shirts left! Everybody seems like they’re enjoying themselves.”

Teufel, a senior exercise science major, said she ran for homecoming queen because she wants to see change in the students at Wesleyan through homecoming.

“This is my last year and Wesleyan has really helped me grown and push myself,” she said. “I just kind of wanted to be that mentor and role model for other students as well to kind of get out of their shell.”

Teufel also sent a message to the student body for homecoming week.

“Wesleyan is such a small school,” she said. “It’s really important to create those relationships with your classmates and your professors because at the end of the day we are all a ramily here and we should take advantages of the resources that we have on campus.”

The next homecoming event is midnight breakfast, which starts at 11 p.m. Thursday at the Martin University Center Ballroom, according to txwes.edu. The homecoming football game features the Rams playing the Texas College Steers at 2 p.m. Saturday at Farrington Field; for more information about the game, go to ramsports.net.