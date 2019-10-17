The Texas Wesleyan Rams are heading home Saturday for their homecoming game against the Texas College Steers.

The Rams (1-5) will be returning home after another close game last weekend against the Oklahoma Panhandle State University Aggies. The game went into double overtime and ended in a heartbreaking 34-28 loss for the Rams.

Kicker Gregory Blaser wrote in an email that he wasn’t happy that the game had to come down to overtime for the second week in a row, and he hopes that it won’t happen again.

“Going into our second over time of the year was a stressful experience we do not wish to experience again,” Blaser wrote. “We shouldn’t be letting it come down to overtime.”

The Rams had a rough start last week and an even tougher end to the game as the Aggies overtook them. Offensive coordinator Kyle Cox wrote in an email that he was disappointed in the outcome of the game and that he thinks the team can do better.

“Honestly, it didn’t feel great,” Cox wrote of the loss. “We did just about everything a team has to do in order to lose the game on Saturday. If we had played the way we should, there’s no reason at all that we should have even been in overtime in the first place. We put the ball on the ground 8 times as a team. Anytime you do that, you’re asking to lose. And we got what we deserved. We had multiple opportunities to put that game away before overtime, and we just couldn’t find a way to get it done.”

On the upside for the Rams, this week wide receiver Brandon Rolfe was named the SAC offensive player of the week, according to ramsports.net. He had six catches for 192 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown, against the Aggies.

Rolfe wrote in an email that he is honored and is glad to bring this positive attention to the Rams.

“Bring named SAC Offensive Player of the week is extremely exciting and even more so validating to how hard I have worked,” Rolfe wrote, “but I couldn’t have done it without my coaches just believing in me from the beginning.”

Last year the Rams won their homecoming game, beating Lyon College 21-20, according to ramsports.net. They also beat Texas College 36-7 in 2018 to win their first game since football returned to campus.

Fans can join in homecoming festivities in the Ram Zone before the game, and the homecoming king and queen will be named during halftime. Play-by-play announcer and host of 1st and 10 with Coach Prud’homme Jimmy Christopher wrote in an email that this will be a great game for fans to come see.

“The Texas College Steers are 0-5 but are not to be taken lightly,” Christopher wrote. “If the Rams start fast, take care of the ball and avoid mistakes, they have a good chance of winning in front of the Farrington faithful.”

The Rams take on the Steers on Saturday at 2 p.m. This will be Texas Wesleyan’s homecoming game, so come early to hang out in the Ram Zone and have fun with friends and alumni. For more info, go to ramsports.net