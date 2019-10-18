President Donald J. Trump said Thursday that he will win the 2020 election in a landslide, and that what is at stake in the election is nothing less than the survival of American democracy.

Speaking to a crowd that packed the American Airlines Center in his first campaign rally in the Metroplex since 2015, Trump touched on a wide variety of topics, from how “crazy” Democrats are to his possible impeachment to the Ukrainian and Syrian controversies.

“The more America achieves the more hateful and enraged these Democrats become,” Trump said early in his speech which, at 87 minutes, was the eighth longest of his career, according to Factba.se. “They’re crazy. They’re crazy. At stake in this fight is American democracy itself.”

Trump predicted a blowout in 2020, and said Democrats know they will lose.

“They want to impose an extreme agenda,” Trump said. “They cannot pass it, and they cannot win it at the ballot box, they’re not going to win. They won’t come close in 2020. They know it.”

The Republican National Committee announced Thursday that a record-setting $27.3 million had been raised in September, and that the RNC has $59.2 million in cash.

Trump also told the crowd – which started a wave that went around the arena roughly 20 times before he hit the stage – that the Democrats want to silence his supporters.

“They want to tear down symbols of faith and drive Christians and religious believers from the public square,” he said. “They want to silence your voices on social media, and they want the government to censor, muzzle and shut down conservative voices, you know that.”

Trump hammered the theme of Democrats becoming more liberal than in the past; he said that not only do they want to get rid of Medicare, they also “want babies prior to birth.”

He also addressed his decision to take American troops out of Syria. He blamed Democrats for wanting to engage in endless wars abroad, which he believes have only brought mass chaos, instability, destruction and death. He compared the conflict between Turkey and Syria to two kids fighting in a lot.

“Without spilling American blood, not one drop of American blood, we’ve all agreed to a pause or a ceasefire in the border region of Syria,” Trump said.

Democrats held an anti-Trump news conference before his speech outside the arena, attacking him on his policies involving immigration, health care and the economy.

State Rep. Rhetta Bowers, D-Garland, said Trump has exacerbated the health care issue in Texas by signing a lawsuit with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that would essentially do away with protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

“Texas deserves better,” Bowers said.

Stefan Borg, senior foreign correspondent for Swedish news agency Nyheterna, came to Dallas to cover the rally.

Borg said the view of Trump in America is much like it is for the rest of the world, but especially in Syria, that conflict will ultimately affect all the countries of Europe, in one way or another.