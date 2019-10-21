On Saturday morning Texas Wesleyan University held the fourth annual Wesleyan 5k.

At 8 a.m., students, alumni, and friends of the university lined up in front of the O’neal-Sells Administration building to participate in either a one-mile walk called the Willie Walk or the Wesleyan 5K.

Various vendors and a DJ were set up near the starting line to keep racers amused while they waited for the race to start.

West Library evening supervisor Kay Potter said that the Wesleyan 5k is not the first race she has participated in.

“I’ve participated in walk runs before, I used to do 18ks” Potter explained. “I think they’re a lot of fun and it helps to support the school, it’s a sense of accomplishment I think.”

Senior science major Myrna Camacho said that she participated in the 5k to get involved before graduation.

“It’s my senior year,” Camacho explained. “I want to make sure that I participate in something.”

While making the opening speech before the race began, Vice President of University Advancement Jim Lewis predicted the Ram’s Homecoming victory over Texas College later that day.

“I want to go on record,” Lewis exclaimed. ”I am guaranteeing a victory today for the Rams! Mark it down!”

The Rams defeated Texas College 61-24, according to ramsports.net.