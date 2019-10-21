Texas Wesleyan University alumni, along with friends of the university, were celebrated and recognized Friday night at the annual Alumni Medal Dinner.

Alumni relations assistant Jeri Chipman said that events like the medal dinner are an integral part of alumni engagement

“We want the alumni to feel like the Rams forever,” Chipman explained, “so they can be a part of future Rams’ success.”

Medal recipients at the dinner included Jennifer Henderson receiving Alumna of the Year, Brad Oldham receiving Distinguished Alumnus, Doug Compton receiving Honorary Alumnus, Jordan Boone receiving the Young Alumnus Achievement Award, Geno Borchardt receiving the Wesleyan Service Award, and biology professor Dr. Mary Anne Clark receiving the Wesleyan Flame Award.

A clip explaining each medal recipient’s reason for receiving their award was shown to dinner attendees and was followed up by a short speech from each recipient.

Compton explained in his speech why he was glad to be a part of Texas Wesleyan.

“I look at what has been accomplished by President Slabach and his staff, faculty, and coaches,” Compton said. “And I feel proud to be part of Texas Wesleyan University and the educational process.”

Henderson used her speech to thank those she worked with at Wesleyan for their contributions to her success. She ended her speech with her feelings on receiving the award.

“I thank you for the award tonight,” Henderson said. “It’s an honor and it’s very humbling and very surreal.”