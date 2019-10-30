The Student Government Association passed a bill related to the Student Veterans Organization on Tuesday.

The Veterans Day Luncheon Fall 2019 Bill allocates no more than $600 for meals to serve guests.

SGA Vice President Karen Duarte-Escobar said SGA is happy to be working with the SVO.

“This is SGA’s first collaboration of the year with the Student Veterans Organization,” Duarte-Escobar said. “It is a great opportunity for SGA to show appreciation and support for all of our students that currently and/or have served in the armed forces.”

SVO President Jonathon Perkins said the luncheon is a celebration of Veterans Day and for students to know about the organization.

“For our campus that’s what we’re trying to do for people to know on Veterans Day we’re gonna have something and for Memorial Day we’re gonna have something,” Perkins said.

The annual Veterans Day luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 8 in Lou’s Place. The cost to attend is $7 and space is limited to the first 75 that RSVP. Payments can be made to Maria Cardenas in the Financial Aid office. For more information go to Facebook @txwessvo or email SVO@txwes.edu.

SGA President Alyssa Hutchinson said the SVO usually has a run, but started off with the luncheon instead.

“Traditionally they would have like the run,” Hutchinson said, “but because he’s picking this thing up and kind of starting it back almost like grassroots, this is the sort of compromise to still do something but on a smaller scale.”

SGA meetings are held 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the SGA boardroom on the second floor of the Nick and Lou Martin University Center.