Planned Parenthood came to the Texas Wesleyan campus on Tuesday and, for the second time this year, was met by a protest by the Young Conservatives of Texas.

The 45-minute free period workshop on the second floor of the West Library was to educate and inform students of the options they have as far as reproductive health, said Astrid Fuentes, the Planned Parenthood community outreach specialist for Tarrant County.

“This is typically a workshop,” Fuentes said, “where we let the community know about our services. This includes health services, education services, and public affair opportunities.”

The American Association of Young Women invited the group to speak on campus, said Christina Davis, the president of the organization’s campus chapter. The purpose is to raise awareness about the health care options and the things Planned Parenthood does in the community.

“I think so many people are unaware of the options they have out there,” Davis said. “These are your options and it is a safe place to seek help.”

Three members of the Young Conservatives of Texas sat at the back of the room during the presentation and held up signs. One of the signs read “I’ve Noticed That Everybody Who Is For Abortion Has Already Been Born,” a quote by former President Ronald Reagan.

The YCOT is a non-partisan conservative youth organization that fights for conservative values, according to yct.org.

According to an article in the Rambler, the same group of students protested Planned Parenthood’s last visit on campus in February.

On Tuesday, YCOT member Matthew Breedlove, a senior political science major, questioned the speakers on a Department of Justice report about the alleged sale of fetal tissue, as he did in February.

“To my understanding, the DOJ found the content of the videos to have been heavily edited,” Fuentes said.

Breedlove said he was happy that Fuentes “at least took my question. Most people would choose to ignore a question of that nature.”

Senior political science major Nicholas Davis said YCOT is on campus to push a conservative ideology and is typically fighting against progressive ideals at Wesleyan. This is done through activism, protest, and a deliberate dialogue series.

“We think what we do is integral to political and civil discourse here on campus,” said Davis, who is not related to Christina Davis. He added that if the YCOT was not present at the event, the presentation would have been a one-sided conversation.

Planned Parenthood was brought to campus, Christina Davis said, because for many students, going to college is perhaps their first time away from home, and they might not still be on their parents’ insurance or even able to afford their own health care.

“This allows them to take care of themselves,” she said, “and hopefully become more informed and independent.”

The goal is to have Planned Parenthood on campus at least once a month, she said.