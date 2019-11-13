The Student Government Association passed a bill related to the Psi Chi National Honor Society on Tuesday.

The Psi Chi Banquet Bill allocates $228.62 for the purchase of food to be served at the event next week.

This is the second event SGA has helped the Psi Chi Nation Honor Society with.

Head Representative Kierra Glover, who presented the bill, said the banquet is to celebrate members of the organization.

“Psi Chi will honor current members, inductees, and faculty that have made an impact on Psi Chi,” Glover said.

The bill raised many questions related to who will be invited, including Secretary Lexi Barlow’s confusion on the bill.

“I know you mentioned specifically the Psi Chi people, and so I just wish this event was a little more open to everyone,” Barlow said.

Glover clarified that the banquet is open to the public. It will be held Nov. 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Baker Building. RSVP for meals will be available by emailing Glover at klglover@txwes.edu.

Junior biology major Jeston Young was introduced as the new Residence Life Representative. He said he is excited for his new role.

“I have a lot to learn, you know I just transferred here so yeah,” Young said.

SGA meetings are held 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the SGA boardroom on the second floor of the Nick and Lou Martin University Center.