How do you manage test anxiety? That is the question.

Richard Jolivette, the coordinator of academic support and testing, led a workshop on Thursday in the West Library about finals text anxiety.

The workshop, hosted by the Academic Success Center, stressed studying over cramming. Jolivette said students should be studying for finals right now.

He said that before you take a test you should prepare, organize, rehearse, and assess.

Prepare by asking the questions you need to ask in class and take good notes. Organize by rereading and organizing your notes and gather your materials. Rehearse by using flashcards to study and complete practice tests. Lastly, assess during the test by previewing the test, pace yourself, reread and recheck, and finally, reward yourself.

Jolivette said that practicing taking a test in a noise-filled environment similar to the one you will be testing in is very helpful to prepare yourself.

To end the presentation, he provided a few finals tips: plan ahead, study and don’t cram, get plenty of sleep, eat breakfast, prepare, pace yourself, and be positive.

Biology major Brandon Hughes thought the presentation was good, and he learned a lot.

He said the tip he was most likely to apply to his own situation is “getting used to like sudden noises and stuff because I get really anxious.”

Gabriel Sanchez, a criminal justice major, said that the workshop was very helpful in identifying what environment you should study in when preparing for the actual test.

He said the presentation was very helpful, and he would apply the tips to his study habits.

“He did a phenomenal job, very funny, kept me engaged and it was entertaining so I loved it,” Sanchez said.