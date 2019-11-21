Grad Finale was held Thursday at Lou’s Place for all fall graduates.

The Finale was an opportunity for seniors to get the green light to graduate, pick up tickets for graduation, and pick up their cap and gown.

Technical Records & Graduation Coordinator Caitlin Pavey and Assistant Registrar Linda Humphrey said that events like Grad Finale make sure that the students’ needs are being taken care of while celebrating their accomplishments.

“This event boosts the experience of graduation,” Pavey said. “It’s a one-stop-shop where everyone can come and get things taken care of.”

Director of Academic Operations Amber Tejeda was happy to not only help students sign up for extra tickets, but to be picking up her cap and gown for herself.

“I’m graduating with my MBA in supply chain management,” Tejeda said. “I’m most excited to be graduating with my husband, who is getting his master of education.”

Keli Truelove, graduating with her master’s in marriage and family therapy, said picking up her cap and gown is a step toward what’s to come.

“I’m excited to be done, I’ve been here for three years,” Truelove said. “I have a job lined up with Amazon in the human resources department.”

Commencement will be held at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary at 10 a.m. on Dec. 14. For more information, go to txwes.edu.