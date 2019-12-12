Michael Craft was hoping for a degree in creative writing after leaving the University of Houston, but he found other career paths once he got to Texas Wesleyan.

Craft, a senior English and history major, transferred to Wesleyan in 2018 and joined Sigma Tau Delta, an international English honor society, and became the society’s president the next semester.

“My major accomplishment for this organization was the expansion of its membership,” he said.

Phi Alpha Theta, a national honor society for history students, was the next organization he joined. He presented research at the society’s biennial conference in January. He also presented at Wesleyan’s University College Day in the spring.

Craft decided to come to Wesleyan after his wife, Rosemary, was accepted at the Texas Christian University graduate school for nursing. He was disappointed that the creative writing program at Wesleyan had been dissolved shortly before his arrival.

“My first semester here was rough,” Craft said.

Once at Wesleyan, Craft found a mentor in Dr. Alistair Maeer, assistant professor of history, and through involvement in his classes he found a place to be on campus. He soon added the history major.

The greatest part of his journey was the relationships Craft fostered with his instructors. He believes the personal experience he got at Wesleyan, compared to the University of Houston, is what sets this school apart.

“They always say smaller, smarter,” Craft said, referring to Wesleyan’s Smaller. Smarter. philosophy.

He said these relationships give students more confidence and the ability to understand yourself as a student, while setting you on the right path for your career and life.

“I can say without a shadow of a doubt,” Craft said, “I am a much better writer now.”

Craft believes knowing a date in history means absolutely nothing if you don’t have the ability to put that date into context. Anybody can memorize dates, but at Wesleyan students have to dissect, analyze, and synthesize, because test scores alone don’t determine if you know the subject.

“It’s about what happened,” said Craft, “and why it happened that matters.”

Craft said he wants to teach when he leaves Wesleyan so his wife can complete graduate school. After that it will be his turn to further his education with the goal of becoming a famous writer or college professor.

“But first I have to get my certification,” Craft said.

Being a non-traditional student does not bother Craft, because he says it has given him the ability to have a different perspective on his education that millennials might not grasp yet.

He believes that if you go to college, you should get the best out of the experience and foster relationships through networking that will benefit you later in life.

“College isn’t going to help you get a job,” Craft said.

FAVORITE PLACE IN TEXAS:

Palo Duro Canyon

“If you could film a Western anywhere in Texas it would be there, and I love Westerns.”