About The Author
Elena Maldonado
Elena Maldonado is a senior mass communication major that has a passion for creating content. Maldonado transferred to Texas Wesleyan in the fall of 2017 after attending Tarrant County College for a year. Aspiring for a career in the advertising field, Maldonado joined the Rambler Media Group as the IMG Director. She is goal-oriented, diligent, and resolute. She enjoys the process of bringing ideas to life. Being the IMG Director, she aspires to fill the needs and wants, and meet the budget needs of businesses and organizations that choose to advertise with The Rambler by creating ads that represent them in the best manner possible. When not working on her studies, Maldonado spends her time catching reruns of her favorite television series, and playing with her pet Luna. Maldonado finds motivation in a quote by Tommy Lasorda and hopes that others are able to take something positive from it. “The difference between the impossible and the possible lies in a person’s determination.”
