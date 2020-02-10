The Student Government Association swore in two new associate justices, Jordan Grinage and Braxton Brown, at Friday’s meeting.

“I decided to join SGA to make a change,” said Brown, a cornerback on the football team. “A lot of student athletes come to school to get their education and graduate, and they’re not involved in any student organizations or trying to make a change within their school period. I wanted to be part of the reason why there’s change for our students.”

Grinage also wanted to get more involved on campus. She is a Gold Line Dancer.

“I did it because it’s more of a networking thing, and something else I can add on my resume,” Grinage said. “I’m always looking for other ways to get involved on campus, and this (SGA) is one of the few things I wasn’t involved in. I didn’t know really know what SGA did, so I wanted to get in and see what it’s all about.”

There were no bills presented or passed at the meeting. Senior mass communication major Thomas Moore presented his internship project for SGA feedback. The project is building a communication lab on campus.

“I feel like I got a lot of good feedback,” Moore said. “I don’t have that connection (students that live on campus have to the student body), so coming here today was a lot easier (to get that feedback). I think that it is important for this project to go through as much feedback as possible to in order to make the lab have the best reach and overall success.”

The rest of the meeting was used as training for the new members about SGA’s mission, what meetings look like, speaking rules, debates, bill writing, emails, archives, bill presentations, duties, and more.

“We have quite a few new people,” SGA President Alyssa Hutchinson said, “and I want to make sure everyone knows what’s going on.”