Texas Wesleyan University R.A. Jordan Higgins hosted a Star Wars trivia event in the Stella Russell Hall lobby on Monday night.

He said he did this to build the morale and unity of his fellow students. When asked why Star Wars was the topic of choice, Higgins said that “Star Wars seems substantially common among students on campus as far as things that they are fond of.”

Higgins said he created a Kahoot game to test students’ Star Wars knowledge. While there were not many people in attendance, there were enough to play the game. Higgins had a laminated 1977 “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” poster to give as a reward for winning.

Bear Williams, the contest winner, said, “I have loved Star Wars ever since I was little. It’s been an important part of my life, and it’s my thing.”

Williams said he would not choose to do this event with any other movie franchise.

“Star Wars rules,” he said. “It’s an honor to be here and accept this poster as a reward.”

Another student, Rodney Sneed, attended the event and said he enjoyed it.

“I had a great time at this event,” Sneed said. “It was very entertaining and engaging.”