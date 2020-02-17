Norma Vallejo attended Friday’s Employee Health and Benefit Fair because she believes it was an outstanding event that was extremely useful and helpful to Texas Wesleyan employees.

Vallejo, an international advisor, received a vascular screening because it was free and not covered by her insurance.

“This event was worth coming to and it was a good event,” she said.

She also said that she had learned more about the different organizations that had attended the event but the one that stood the most out was the organ donations organization.

“I did not even know that minor organs such as the pineal gland and etc. could be donated, I always thought that the major organs such as the heart, were the only organs which could’ve been donated,” she said.

The fair was from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Andrews Hall in the Martin Center. It included a massage table, health screenings, and booths by a variety of vendors, including the Social Security services offices, an organ donor organization, JPS Hospital and Gladiator, an adult fitness center. Around 30-50 people attended.

Organizer Kimberly A. Stergio said the event was something that Wesleyan does annually for its employees. It is important for them to come and learn and see different ways to keep healthy and seek early detections to live healthier.

Stergio, a human resources manager, received a vascular screening because a couple years ago when she had undergone this screening, she had found out that she had something wrong with her thyroid and eventually found out that she had thyroid cancer.

This is why she thinks the health screenings at the fair are important.

“Like myself, I had no clue that I had cancer, there were no symptoms as well, so this really helped and therefore that’s why I encourage employees to take part in this event and allow for early detection of any problems’ and allow it to be checked out before it becomes more catastrophic problem,” she said.

She also said part of the reason she organized the event and believed it would be successful is because it is free and at employees’ doorstep and insurances does not have to pay for it.

“I would love in the future to open it up to the public at some point but for now it would take a little bit of money to do so,” she said.

Human resources coordinator Lindsay Trammell also attended the event and said that while she was not able to visit all the vendors, she was happy Wesleyan employees were able to see how to stay healthy.

Trammell received some spiritual advice and a vascular screening as well.

“The one lady I spoke to, oversees Perfect Health God’s Way, so she is a spiritual woman so I could really connect with her,” Trammell said.

This woman, Trammell said, uses ethical methods to design and create supplements that can be tested in different ways. If they create problems for users, they are not used at all.

Trammell said that she believes that the health fair is important because it makes sure employees are healthy, and if they are healthy, they are happy.

“Everyone is so excited to be here today and that includes myself because it is a free opportunity which is also beneficial to the employees,” she said.