Lady Rams come back in second half to beat SAGU

The Texas Wesleyan women’s basketball team beat Southwestern Assemblies of God University 85-76 on Tuesday night.

The win in the Lady Rams’ next-to-last home game gave the team a 16-10 overall record and 11-8 conference record, according to ramsports.net.

The team was down 44-32 at halftime but came back in the final two quarters to take the victory.

Guard Nicole Gleason contributed 16 points to the team’s victory, hitting three of 13 attempted three-pointers.

Nicole Gleason makes the first 3-pointer of the night against Southwestern Assemblies of God University. Video by Arely Chavez

Gleason, a senior and business and marketing double major, said she thinks defense really “kicked it up” in the second half of the game.

“I think at first we started really slow and then we finally started to pick up the pace,” she said. “Our free throws were good too. Our free throws helped us a lot.”

Another contributor to the Rams’ win was guard Evie Whorley, a junior business management major. She said the team played well together in the third quarter.

“We really overcame the loss in the first half,” Whorley (15) said. “Our first half, defense was kind of bad but we picked it up in the end.”

Guard Alexus Brigham, a junior liberal studies major, said the team’s desire to win increased their performance in the second half of the game.

“I feel like the energy in the second half went up from the first half,” she said. “We really just stayed together and it’s what got us through.”

The Lady Rams will host their last home game Thursday at 6 p.m. against John Brown University in the Sid Richardson Gym before heading to the Sooner Athletic Conference Oklahoma City, Okla. on March 3.

Texas Wesleyan’s Hailee Walls scores a 2-point shot during the second-half of the game. Video by Arely Chavez