Mentor Luncheon helps students with career advice

Career Services hosted its second Mentor Luncheon on Thursday in the Nick and Lou Martin University Center.

The luncheon, which was in Andrews Hall, had 16 students in attendance and six mentors. It allowed students to talk with career professionals from the Fort Worth community and learn how to establish connections in their careers.

One of the mentors that attended was Nisha Lunia, a self-employed freelance writer who graduated from Texas Wesleyan in 1993.

Lunia, who had come to the first luncheon back in November 2019, said that she is excited to be back.

“I’m excited because I get to give back to the school.” Lunia said. “This is an opportunity for me to mentor current students, so that’s what brought me back.”

Lunia thinks that the three most important things students think about when choosing a career is doing something they enjoy, being true to themselves, and choosing something that pays the bills.

“If you can find a medium between all those things that are a good balance, then it will be good,” she said.

Senior psychology and Christian studies major Azeez Akande thinks that a lot of the time what you learn on campus doesn’t always apply to the real world.

“Here they want to encourage you to get a job on campus so that it can help you afford college and try to help you be successful while you’re here,” Akande said. “But being successful here and being successful outside of here are two different things.”

Akande said that he plans on coming to the next mentor luncheon in April.

“I would recommend it to my other classmates to come here because it’s a good experience to get advice from people who have been in the field, and who have gone and gotten jobs,” Akande said.

Student Government Association President Alyssa Hutchinson enjoyed coming to the luncheon as well.

“I think it teaches you the soft skills of you know maybe you may have what you need to know about your profession or whatever you’re going to do when it comes to actually having a sit down and having a conversation with people,” said Hutchinson, a senior psychology biology major. “There is a lot of more awkward silences then we would like to think and so this is practice to understand how to navigate those and to make your conversation feel smoother.”

The next Mentor Luncheon will be April 16. For more information, go to https://txwes.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/careerservices/events