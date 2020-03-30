SGA resumes weekly meetings remotely

Student Government Association had their first online meeting in Microsoft Teams last Friday at their regular time and will continue to do for the rest of the spring 2020 semester.

At the meeting, SGA President Alyssa Hutchinson said SGA will not be writing any more bills this semester.

“Finances have been frozen across the university,” Hutchinson said in the meeting. “We’re (SGA) going to focus more on leadership.”

Secretary Lexi Barlow said SGA will be working to engage with students on social media.

“It’s important for SGA to stay present with the student body,” Barlow said in the meeting.”

Because SGA elections are traditionally in the spring and the university is operating remotely, SGA is working on figuring out how to do SGA elections online.

“When we figure out the process, we’ll sent out the information,” Chief Justice Halle Koonce said in the meeting.

Something SGA added onto their online meetings is a show-and-tell segment where all the members present something meaningful to them and then share how it can be meaningful to others.

Freshman representative Meghan Lewis present her rescued cat, Abby, first.

Lewis said in the meeting, “[Abby’s important because] she proves you can become healthy and strong through tough situations.”

The next SGA meeting will be Friday at 2:30 p.m. on Microsoft Teams.