Rams even record with win over Mid-America Christian
The Texas Wesleyan men’s basketball team beat Mid-America Christian University 82-76 on Thursday. Senior guard Juwan Jones thought the Rams’ defense helped the team pull the game away. “We never let up on putting pressure on them,” Jones said. “Every time we would get a stop, we would always manage
Sorority recruitment storms Wesleyan
After a decade of inactivity, a sorority is working to revive its Texas Wesleyan chapter. “We would like to thank the Texas Wesleyan community for letting us be involved in bringing the chapter back to campus,” Kali Rogers-Smith said. “We’re excited to be back, and hopefully by the end of
Recent campus break-ins raise security concerns
Director of Safety and Security Chris Beckrich sent out an email Tuesday to Texas Wesleyan students and faculty to alert them to a recent rash of vehicle burglaries on campus. Beckrich’s email described the burglaries and also gave a description of the suspected burglar. “The vehicles that have been broken
Famous pianists perform duo recital in Martin Hall
Video by Tina Huynh Internationally renowned pianists Boaz Sharon and Pavel Nersessian performed a duo-piano recital in Nicholas Martin Hall on Monday. Sharon and Nersessian both teach at Boston University and have performed around the world, recently coming back from a tour in China, according to Dr. Ilka Araujo, associate professor of piano and music history. Araujo received her master’s
Psi Chi holds first meeting of 2019
The Texas Wesleyan chapter of Psi Chi, the international honor society in psychology, held its first meeting of 2019 on Tuesday. According to the Psi Chi website, membership is open to all students majoring or minoring in psychology. Upon acceptance, the membership is conferred for life. Chapter President Angel Wren