Police respond to shots fired call on Texas Wesleyan campus

At 12:09 a.m. Monday morning, the Fort Worth Police Department responded to a shots fired call at Stella Russell Hall located on the Texas Wesleyan Campus.

In a statement released from Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students Dennis Hall at 9:47 a.m. on Monday morning, it was reported that “The alleged student was immediately identified by way of the security cameras which recorded the activity” and that “the alleged student had left the premises at the time of the search conducted by the FWPD. The alleged student is not permitted to return to campus.”

Campus Security was notified at approximately 11:45 p.m. Sunday that a student had “discharged a gun into the air outside of Stella Hall” according to the message by Hall.

According to a FWPD spokesperson, “a suspect had exited Stella Russell Hall, discharge[ed] a firearm, and return[ed] inside the building. Officers were unable to locate the suspect and a report was made.”

At 12:41 a.m. Texas Wesleyan issued a shelter in place notice citing an “emergency situation on or near campus.”

Multiple FWPD officers and TXWES Security officers were at the scene keeping students out of the area.

The lockdown was lifted at 1:38 a.m., just under an hour after it was issued, and FWPD left shortly after.

Weapons of any form are not permitted on the Texas Wesleyan campus with the school opting out of the 2016 Texas “campus carry” bill (S.B. 11).

No injuries were reported.

Written 3:56 a.m. Monday, April 18, 2022.

Updated 10:55 a.m. Monday, April 18, 2022.