Current students concerned about tuition increase and no additional scholarship aid

Some Texas Wesleyan students are concerned about tuition increases, but financial aid and scholarship awards are staying the same.

Last year, Texas Wesleyan increased their tuition by 5%, which affected many students. Recently, returning students have learned that scholarships and grant awards are higher for incoming students than the agreed upon funds that returning students receive. Elijah Chambers, junior sports communication major, said he has been affected by the tuition increase for the first time this year.

“I was not rewarded more scholarship money after tuition has gone up,” he said. “I did some research and found that my scholarships are the same amount as the past years and my bill this year was much higher.”

Damian Sanchez, senior criminal justice major, said he was also surprised by his remaining balance to the university this year.

“I am paying more out of pocket this year,” Sanchez said. “My tuition was raised and not my scholarships.”

Elaine Robinson, financial aid director, encourages students to seek additional scholarships from the school’s department.

“Merit Aid scholarships are not determined by the financial aid office,” Robinson said. “Admissions set the criteria for

merit aid. Currently, there is no official scholarship coordinator, so this is why the system in place is what has worked for the college.”

Senior psychology major Katherine Galvez said she is having difficulty with this new year’s price ranges being higher.

“My scholarships stayed the same, and tuition went up, this is the most expensive semester I have ever paid since being here,” she said.

Merit aid is given to students based on their extra-curricular activities such as sports and academic success. Students who are eligible are given this aid, if students need more information regarding eligibility they can talk to a financial advisor.

“I think because the college gives out so much merit aid, other scholarships are usually found by students,” Robinson said.

For more questions about financial aid services, students can stop by the financial aid office in the Oneal-Sells Administration building, call 817-531-4420 or email at [email protected]