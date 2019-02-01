Rams even record with win over Mid-America Christian

The Texas Wesleyan men’s basketball team beat Mid-America Christian University 82-76 on Thursday.

Senior guard Juwan Jones thought the Rams’ defense helped the team pull the game away.

“We never let up on putting pressure on them,” Jones said. “Every time we would get a stop, we would always manage to execute on the offensive end.”

The road win pushes the Rams to an 11-11 record and 6-8 in the Sooner Athletic Conference, according to ramsports.net.

Jones likes where his team is at this point of the season.

“I feel like we are in a great position right now,” Jones said. “We’ve been having a lot of ups and downs through this journey but I think we are a lot better than the beginning of the season.”

Sophomore guard Shalimar Whitfield thinks the element of surprise makes the Rams good.

“What makes us good is the fact that we are unpredictable,” Whitfield said.” We are still figuring ourselves out and becoming a better team in the process.”

He said that getting too comfortable kept the game close.

“We got a nice lead, but also got comfortable allowing them back into the game at the end,” he said.

The best way to win is to stay consistent and to always be hungry, Whitfield said.

Senior guard Rob Thomas said the game was a turning point for the team.

“At this point of the season we are just trying to find ways to win,” Thomas said. “Nothing more and nothing less.”

Teamwork will continue to give the Rams success, Thomas said.

“As the season continues we just want to improve on staying connected as a team and let the rest take care of itself.”

The Rams play at home against the University of Science and Arts at 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, go to ramsports.net.