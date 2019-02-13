The School of Business has just been renewed for the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) accreditation following its initial accreditation in 2014, according to txwes.edu.

“It shows that we are committed to the institution’s skills and we are also demonstrating that we are staying scholarly active as faculty,” Dr. Thomas Bell, professor of business administration, said in a recent interview.

This accreditation is only awarded to less than five percent of global business programs, according to txwes.edu.

This accreditation focuses on continual improvement within the programs offered at the School of Business and therefore gives students a quality education, Bell added.

This accreditation is such a major achievement for the School of Business because AACSB-accredited schools are considered to be the best business schools in the world, Dr. Gokcen Ogruk, assistant professor of economics, said in a recent interview.

“AACSB accreditation ensures a school keeps reviewing and improving itself, meeting the needs of its stakeholders, especially students, upgrading its facilities, technology and equipment, and assuring a current and relevant education,” Ogruk added.

All of the standards that business schools have to meet to receive the accreditation require the schools to go through an ongoing process of keeping up with what’s happening in the rest of the world and staying ahead in terms of the quality of programs being offered, Dr. Sameer Vaidya, associate dean of the School of Business, said in a recent interview.

“AACSB International requires business schools to meet its accreditation standards which are focused on engagement, innovation, and impact,” Vaidya wrote in an email. “Their continuous improvement philosophy helps us offer high quality business programs for our students that are staffed with highly qualified faculty who meet AACSB’s faculty qualification standards.”

