The ENACTUS program hosted an ice cream social on Thursday in the Armstrong-Mabee Business Center to let students know about the Transfer Project.

The Transfer Project is a vehicle for students to get to know one another and the rest of the Wesleyan community, and to resolve and bring to light any community issues with administrative authorities, said Karen Duarte-Escobar, the project’s leader.

“Recently we’ve had problems with parking, so we went to the SGA for that,” Duarte-Escobar said.

Last semester ENACTUS hosted a nacho night; that event, and the ice cream social, were designed to bring the Wesleyan community and the students together, Duarte-Escobar added.

As she was serving up ice cream to students, Melissa Escobedo, marketing coordinator for ENACTUS, said, “I’ve been running upstairs and to some of the other buildings in between to let people know about it (ice cream social) just in case they didn’t hear about it. The turnout seems to be really good and people are enjoying it.”

Among the students enjoying themselves was Lupe Salas, a junior education major, who said that she heard about the ice cream social through her friends Laura and Maria.

“It’s nice to de-stress and I like the music,” Salas said.

Alex Howley, a business administration and marketing double major and ENACTUS member, wants to let students know about an event ENACTUS is hosting for International Women’s Day.

“We’re going to have Dr. Diana Driscoll speaking in the business building on March 7, when Wesleyan is celebrating International Women’s Day,” Howley said.

Melissa Escobedo and Karen Duarte-Escobar pose for a photo at Thursday’s ice cream social.
Photo by Elizabeth Lloyd

Alex Howley, a business administration and marketing double major (standing), enjoys ice cream with the other students.
Photo by Elizabeth Lloyd

Tags:
Previous post

Lady Rams welcome returning players from injured reserve

Next post

This is the most recent story.

mm

Elizabeth Lloyd

Elizabeth Lloyd is a sophomore English major with a double minor in mass communication and sociology who came to Texas Wesleyan in the fall of 2018. She transferred from TCC Northwest after two years of classes and working on the editing staff for Marine Creek Reflections magazine. Elizabeth hopes to graduate sometime in the next three years.

Elizabeth joined The Rambler as a content producer this semester after finding her joy for journalism in a Writing Across Media class last semester. When she’s not on the job, she enjoys researching self-empowering topics like astrology, listening to all types of music, and working with animals. If she wasn’t a writer, she’d definitely find her calling helping with pets.

Elizabeth’s passion is creating genuine and authentic connections between people in both her personal and professional life as much as possible. She plans to take everything she learns from her degree and create a job opportunity unique to her talents and experience like nobody’s ever done before.

Elizabeth’s motto is “no mud, no lotus,” meaning that you go through the mud of life in order to bloom into someone who’s better and stronger for it.

You Might Also Like

No Comment

Tells us what you think

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.