Tina Huynh is a woman on a mission. After traveling to Wesleyan from her hometown Dalat, Vietnam in July of 2016, Huynh, a junior mass communication major, is now the Rambler TV Director. Rambler TV is a way she expresses her passion for photography and shooting and editing videos.
When Huynh doesn’t have a camera in her hand, she trades it for a table tennis paddle. Table tennis is the reason Huynh came to Texas Wesleyan and she has been playing for 12 years.
In her spare time, Huynh enjoys jamming out to her favorite artists, including Drake, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift. You can often catch her singing and dancing along to their music.
Another strong passion of Huynh’s is traveling. This past winter she visited Las Vegas, Nevada, New York City and Mexico City. Since coming to the United States she has also traveled to Los Angeles, California, Sedona, Arizona, Washington State, Idaho, and Wisconsin.
To keep up with Huynh and her many adventures check out her Instagrams @theonedayjourney and @tinahanhuynh.
Huynh said her motto is to always follow your dreams no matter how hard they are.
