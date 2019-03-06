The Rams baseball team currently has six true freshmen and four redshirt freshmen active on the team.

Many of freshmen have seen playing time this season and some have spots on the starting lineup, and have contributed to the team’s 20-3 overall record.

Freshman pitcher Tristan Flanagan said that being a freshman is learning how the team works.

“It is difficult to come into a team that is already good and find your place on the team,” Flanagan said.

Flanagan is a redshirt freshman, which means he will not play this season, but he will still have an opportunity to play for four seasons with the team.

He said that he works hard to assist the team with anything needed before and after games.

“I don’t get to play, but I try to help as much as possible with preparing the field and whatever needs to be done for games,” Flanagan said.

Freshman utility player Drew Sancillo said that he enjoys being new to the team because he has so much to learn.

“The upperclassmen are always willing to help us work on our skills on the field and in the classroom,” Sancillo said.

He is confident the team will go far this year as long as they work together.

“When we play with the same mindset and our best skills, we are a very hard team to beat,” Sancillo said.

Jordan Granado, freshman pitcher, wants to help the team as much as he can at the mound.

“My personal goal for this season is to take our team as far as I can and to try my absolute hardest,” Granado said.

These are upcoming games for the Rams baseball team.
Graphic by Miranda Day

Tags:
Previous post

Rams' 2019 football schedule features D1 opponent

Next post

This is the most recent story.

mm

Miranda Day

When she not out catching flights or screaming her heart out at concerts, Miranda Lynn Day can be found at Texas Wesleyan. As a junior, Day has made sure to make the most of her time at Wesleyan. Day can be found most days in Stella Russell Hall assisting her freshman residents.

Extremely disciplined, goal oriented, and outgoing, Day is also a Ram Camp Leader, Orientation Leader, and member of sorority Alpha XI Delta. Attending Wesleyan since fall 2017, Day has taken as many opportunities as she could while maintaining her “winning others over” (WOO) attitude.

The mass communication major originally came to Wesleyan in hopes of playing softball for the university, but she ended up trading her cleats for a microphone and camera since she’s now a content producer for Rambler TV. Not leaving behind her sporty background, Day will have a focus on sports in her new position.

Day hopes to further her experience in the field of broadcasting and use her outgoing attitude to reach new heights in her career. With big aspirations for her first semester at the Rambler, Miranda is excited for the journey ahead.

Be sure to follow Miranda on:
Instagram: miranda_day
Twitter: @miranda_day10
YouTube: Miranda Day

You Might Also Like

No Comment

Tells us what you think

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.