Freshmen are on deck for Rams baseball

The Rams baseball team currently has six true freshmen and four redshirt freshmen active on the team.

Many of freshmen have seen playing time this season and some have spots on the starting lineup, and have contributed to the team’s 20-3 overall record.

Freshman pitcher Tristan Flanagan said that being a freshman is learning how the team works.

“It is difficult to come into a team that is already good and find your place on the team,” Flanagan said.

Flanagan is a redshirt freshman, which means he will not play this season, but he will still have an opportunity to play for four seasons with the team.

He said that he works hard to assist the team with anything needed before and after games.

“I don’t get to play, but I try to help as much as possible with preparing the field and whatever needs to be done for games,” Flanagan said.

Freshman utility player Drew Sancillo said that he enjoys being new to the team because he has so much to learn.

“The upperclassmen are always willing to help us work on our skills on the field and in the classroom,” Sancillo said.

He is confident the team will go far this year as long as they work together.

“When we play with the same mindset and our best skills, we are a very hard team to beat,” Sancillo said.

Jordan Granado, freshman pitcher, wants to help the team as much as he can at the mound.

“My personal goal for this season is to take our team as far as I can and to try my absolute hardest,” Granado said.